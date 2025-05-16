Hamas says Israeli strikes killed over 250 people in Gaza in recent hours

CAIRO, May 16. /TASS/. At least 250 people have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in recent hours, Hamas said.

"In recent hours, more than 250 people have been killed and hundreds, including women and children, have been wounded in Gaza. This happened as a result of Israel’s massive attacks on the north and south of Gaza," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

According to the enclave’s health ministry, 108 people were killed and 216 were wounded in Gaza during the past day. Ninety-three bodies and more than 200 wounded people have been taken to hospitals since Friday morning.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.