Over 150 Hamas targets hit by Israeli forces in Gaza Strip in past day

TEL AVIV, May 16. /TASS/. Israel attacked more than 150 Hamas military targets across the Gaza Strip during the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, Israeli warplanes "struck over 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including anti-tank missile posts, terrorist cells, military structures, and operational centers in which terrorists were operating in order to carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops."

It also said that IDF troops "are operating to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites" in the northern part of the enclave." During the past day, Israeli forces "eliminated several terrorists who were operating in an observation compound," it said, adding that IDF troops "dismantled terrorist infrastructure, including structures and shafts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Furthermore, several terrorists who planned to plant an explosive device in the area were eliminated," the IDF added.