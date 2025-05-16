MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Kiev refuses to consider the talks with the Russian side in Istanbul as a continuation of the process interrupted in 2022 by Ukraine at the UK's request.

"The Russians want to draw associations with the year 2022. But the only thing that connects today’s negotiations to that period is the city of Istanbul — nothing more," Ukrainian presidential office head Andrey Yermak wrote on his X page.

Yermak is not part of the Ukrainian delegation approved by Zelensky for negotiations with the Russian side. However, he is in Istanbul and in the morning of May 16, together with Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, he met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, as well as top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the Ukrainian authorities resume direct talks with Russia in Istanbul on May 15. The talks had been interrupted in 2022. The goal is to address the root causes of the conflict and potentially achieve a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later explained the logic behind the venue choice: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime three years ago. According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, the text agreed upon in Istanbul in 2022 by Russian and Ukrainian representatives could serve as a basis for settling the conflict, with adjustments made over the past three years taken into account. Zakharova emphasized that Moscow's position has changed due to the situation on the ground.