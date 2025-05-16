Turkish foreign minister describes current stage of settlement in Ukraine as critical

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized the urgency of the current phase in efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. In his welcoming remarks at a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, he stated:

"We are encouraged by the steadfast commitment of the parties to peace, which has opened a new window of opportunity. It is particularly significant that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky have responded to the calls for dialogue issued by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and U.S. President Donald Trump. The willingness of Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct negotiations has made this critical stage possible."