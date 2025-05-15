US to decide on meeting between Trump, Putin after talks on Ukraine — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 15. /TASS/. The United States will decide on a meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in Istanbul, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The only way to achieve a breakthrough in a peaceful settlement will be direct negotiations between Trump and Putin, he said.

"And it’s my assessment that I don’t think we’re going to have a breakthrough here until the President and President Putin interact directly on this topic," he told reporters in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

Rubio said that Trump is willing to deal with the Ukrainian conflict as long as it takes to achieve peace.

He added that on Friday he will be meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Ukrainian delegation.