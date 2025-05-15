Turkish foreign minister starts meeting with Russia’s negotiating team in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan started a meeting with a Russian delegation headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli told reporters.

"The meeting has started," he said.

"Tomorrow in Istanbul there will be a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation headed by the defense minister, a Russian delegation headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan," Keceli went on to say.

He didn’t give details about any potential engagements between the delegations.