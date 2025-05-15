Ukraine weighs sending delegation for talks in Turkey — report

LONDON, May 15. /TASS/. Ukraine is considering sending a delegation of an "appropriate level" to Turkey in order to listen to Russia’s position and find out what powers the Russian negotiators have, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified Ukrainian diplomat.

According to the source, if the opposite side shows an intention to engage in a "serious dialogue," then an engagement could happen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday named officials that will represent Russia at the upcoming talks with Ukraine in Turkey. Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation, which will include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The exact time for the talks to start on Thursday has not been set.