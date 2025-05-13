CAIRO, May 13. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement has pointed out that the release of a hostage holding both Israeli and US citizenship from the Gaza Strip came as a result of negotiations rather than military pressure from Israel, according to a statement on the radicals' Telegram channel.

"The return of Edan Alexander became possible through serious negotiations with the US administration and the mediators' efforts, not as a result of Israeli aggression and military pressure," the statement said. Hamas emphasized that "a deal to exchange [Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners] and suspend hostilities can only be concluded through diplomatic means."

The day before, radicals handed Edan Alexander over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the town of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. He was then transported by medics to Israeli territory, where he reunited with his family and met with US special envoy Steven Witkoff.

According to the latest figures from the Israeli side, Hamas and its allies still hold 58 hostages in the Gaza Strip, including Donbass native Maxim Harkin, whose closest relatives hold Russian citizenship.