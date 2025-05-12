India suspends strikes on Pakistan, further moves depend on Islamabad’s steps — PM Modi

NEW DELHI, May 12. /TASS/. India has only suspended strikes on Pakistan for now and will further act depending on Islamabad’s steps, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said delivering his first address to the nation since the launch of Operation Sindoor.

"We have just postponed our strikes against Pakistan depending on the act of Pakistan it takes in the future," the prime minister pointed out.

"When there was an attack against India, we gave a fitting and crushing response. If there is any further terrorist attack on India, we will respond with a crushing retaliation. We will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We will take action on our terms," Modi pointed out.

The Indian prime minister also praised the armed forces for their courage.

"We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists," Modi pointed out. "Late night of May 6 and morning of May 7, the whole world has seen this pledge [of India] turning into results," he noted. "The Indian Armed Forces attacked the terrorist sites in Pakistan. Terrorists wouldn't have dreamed that India would take such big steps," the PM stated.

According to him, in response to these actions, Pakistan decided to hit India instead of helping in the fight against terrorism.

"India has struck at heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases," Modi said, emphasizing that India agreed to end hostilities only when Islamabad promised to halt the attacks.

India-Pakistan conflict

Indian-Pakistani relations soured after an April 22 terrorist attack in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese.

On the night of May 7, India attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, calling this operation Sindoor. Pakistan took retaliatory measures.

On May 10, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed on a ceasefire. Following the military talks, an agreement was reached that both sides would cease all firing and military action on the ground. However, hours later, drones were spotted in several cities in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Punjab and Rajasthan, air defense systems were activated, and power was cut off. On May 12, the Hindustan Times newspaper quoted its sources as saying that India would negotiate with Pakistan only at the military level, with no political contacts possible.