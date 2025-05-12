New pope pays tribute to fallen war reporters at meeting with press

VATICAN, May 12. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV spoke in defense of press freedom and the people’s right to full information during an audience with reporters covering the events surrounding the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis, including the conclave.

"The Church recognizes in these witnesses - <…> those who report on war even at the cost of their lives - the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices," the pontiff said.

Leo XIV also stood by imprisoned journalists who he said "suffer for the truth," and called for their release. The pontiff furthermore reiterated the Church’s unwavering commitment to peace and rejection of war.

The tradition of hosting an audience with journalists covering a conclave began with Pope Francis in 2013. The Vatican press office received over 6,000 accreditation requests from media representatives in 90 countries for the recent papal election. Several hundred foreign correspondents are based in Rome with permanent accreditation. The gathering, held in the Paul VI Audience Hall, was also open to close relatives of attending journalists.