Russia totally right regarding special operation — Republika Srpska leader

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. President of the Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik told TASS in an interview that Russia was totally right as far as its special military operation is concerned.

"Russia needs to achieve all the objectives that were set during the very start of the special military operation. We all - all those who support Russia and share its viewpoint - undoubtedly expect it to win. We believe that Russia is just, because it has the right to protect its people, including in Ukraine," Dodik said.

In his opinion, Russia’s victory will improve the stability situation in Europe.

"Speaking about Europe - why Europe has the right, and Russia hasn’t? Why is it being denied the right to defend its people, who were considered inferior there, who were prohibited from speaking their native language, who were attacked, including on religious grounds? All things considered, Russia’s special operation is a logical move. <…> We should also keep in mind the Minsk Agreements, which turned out to be some sort of deceit," the president of Republika Srpska said.

"We believe that everything that is taking place now is justified," he added. "The West, primarily the European Union, continues to support the Kiev regime. The new US administration does not support it. We’ll see how the situation will unfold.".