BUDAPEST, May 12. /TASS/. Hungary’s ruling party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15.

"At last! Delegations of Russia and Ukraine are expected to meet in person this week!" Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party, wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Menczer believes that this was made possible largely because of US President Donald Trump’s efforts to settle the conflict, while "pro-conflict Brussels-based bureaucrats and politicians have been doing nothing to achieve peace for three years." In his opinion, "they, on the contrary, fueled the conflict."

The Hungarian politician went on to say that it is important to prevent Brussels from obstructing the effort for peace in Ukraine, setting the stage for Europe’s "economic development and growth."

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks that it broke off in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to launch the dialogue in Istanbul on May 15.