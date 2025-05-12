At least 15 people killed by Israeli air force strike on a school in Gaza Strip — TV

DUBAI, May 12. /TASS/. At least 15 people were killed as a result of the Israeli army strike on a school building in the northern Gaza Strip, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on the building of a girls' school in Jabalia, in the north of the Palestinian enclave. As a result of the bombing, at least 15 refugees inside were killed, including children.

The TV channel also reports that over the past 24 hours, during strikes and raids by the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip, at least 40 Palestinians were killed, over 80 were injured. This brings the total number of deaths in the region since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in October 2023 to 52,829, with another 119,554 Palestinians injured in the fighting.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.