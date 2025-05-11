Turkey ready to host talks on Ukraine — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, May 11. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to make any contribution, including organizing talks, to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation.

"President Erdogan said that a historic turning point has come on the way to ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, that it is necessary to use this opportunity and that Turkey is ready to make any contribution, including the organization of negotiations, to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace," the Turkish presidential administration reported. Erdogan also emphasized that "it is important to continue cooperation in the delicate process of resuming permanent peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and the reconstruction of Ukraine," the statement said.