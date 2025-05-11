Trump vows to help India, Pakistan find solution to territorial dispute

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. The US intends to try to find a solution to settle the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, President Donald Trump said.

"While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

India-Pakistan relations soured after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali national. In the early hours of May 7, Indian forces began attacking terrorist bases in Pakistan. In response, the Pakistani government launched a large-scale military operation codenamed Bunyan-um Marsoos.

On May 10, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed to a ceasefire. Following military talks, it was agreed that both sides would cease firing and hostilities on land, air and sea from 2:00 p.m. GMT. Hours later, however, drones were spotted in several towns in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since 1947, when British India split into two states along religious lines after gaining independence. Kashmir has no state border; its territory is divided by the Line of Control. Secessionist groups are active in the Indian part. New Delhi accuses neighboring Pakistan of supporting extremists, a charge Islamabad denies.