Trump welcomes Putin's offer to resume direct talks with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has welcomed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks with the Kiev authorities.

"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending ‘bloodbath’ hopefully comes to an end," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

The US leader also pointed out that he will "continue to work with both sides [of the conflict] to make sure that it (the negotiation process - TASS) happens."

Earlier, Putin proposed to the Kiev authorities to resume direct negotiations, which were interrupted at the end of 2022, without any preconditions. The Russian leader voiced the corresponding initiative during a statement to reporters in the Kremlin. It is proposed to resume the talks on May 15 in Istanbul.