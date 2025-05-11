US special envoy hopes ceasefire will pave way to peace in Ukraine

NEW YORK, May 11. /TASS/. A comprehensive 30-day ceasefire can pave the way towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said.

"A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) ceasefire for 30 days will start the process for ending the [conflict]," he wrote on the X social network.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with ABC News television earlier in the day that in case of a lengthy ceasefire, Russia wants arms supplies to Ukraine to be stopped, "otherwise it [the truce] will be advantage for Ukraine." "Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to frontline," Peskov stressed. "Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel, and to give a rest to their existing ones. So why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?" he concluded. Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing his best to resolve the conflict through political and diplomatic methods.

Earlier, Kiev rejected Russia’s proposal for a Victory Day ceasefire, to continue from midnight May 9 to midnight of May 11. Instead, Vladimir Zelensky demanded a longer ceasefire on his own terms, voicing threats against the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.