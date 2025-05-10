Russia, Vietnam to pool efforts to combat AI-related threats

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have agreed to ensure security in the field of information and communication technologies, in particular to jointly counter threats related to artificial intelligence (AI), reads their joint declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership guidelines.

"The parties agreed to deepen cooperation in the field of ensuring the security of information and communication technologies, expressed readiness to jointly counter threats in this area, including those related to artificial intelligence as a type of information and communication technologies," the document says.

Moscow and Hanoi advocate for a multilateral, democratic, and transparent framework for Internet governance, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the security and sustainability of their respective national segments. They recognize the pivotal role of the United Nations in shaping discussions on international information security and the global regulation of artificial intelligence within the civil domain. Furthermore, they are committed to the development of an international legal regime to effectively oversee and regulate the global information space.