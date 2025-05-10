Russia to consider proposal for 30-day ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman tells CNN

NEW YORK, May 10. /TASS/. Russia will consider a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

"We have to think about that. These are new developments. We have our own position," he said.

Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin "announced a ceasefire for three days a few days ago."

"Have you heard any reaction from Kiev? No, we haven't heard it, either. Have you heard any criticism of Kiev for not being able to respond or not willing to respond? No," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized. "If Kiev is willing to have a ceasefire why not to have a ceasefire at least for three days?"

Asked "if Russia was being pushed into a corner" by the European leaders' proposal for a 30-day ceasefire from May 12, Peskov replied in the negative. "No, I don't think so."

On May 9, Peskov, responding to a question from TASS, said that a substantive discussion of a lengthy ceasefire with Ukraine is impossible without taking into account nuances. Later in an interview with ABC News, he said that a truce without a halt to arms deliveries to Kiev would have an advantage for Ukraine, and Ukraine will continue total mobilization, moving new troops to the frontline. Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything possible to resolve the conflict through peaceful and diplomatic methods.