MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Premier Donald Tusk have arrived in Kiev amid reports that European countries intend to present their own truce initiative soon, the Obshchestvennoye. Novosti news outlet said.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the talks in Kiev will be held within the so-called "coalition of the willing." No other details have yet been disclosed.

Merz said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ABC News that arms supplies to Ukraine must be halted in order for a temporary truce to be achieved.