US secretary of state offers assistance in settling India-Pakistan conflict

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone conversation with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir on Friday offered US assistance in settling the Indian-Pakistani conflict, Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said in a written statement.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," the diplomat noted.

Overnight on May 10, India delivered several missile strikes on Pakistani air bases. A spokesman for the Pakistani armed forces said that the attack was a highly dangerous and destabilizing act. In response, Pakistan announced launching Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos (a verse from the Quran which roughly translates as a "solid wall of lead").