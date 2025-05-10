Pakistan continues escalation near western borders of India — Indian Army

NEW DELHI, May 10. /TASS/. Pakistan continues escalation along the western borders of India and the Indian Armed Forces will respond, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army.

"Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders," the Indian military said. "The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defense units," the directorate noted.

The Indian Army will thwart adversary’s plans, it added.