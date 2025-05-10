Trump admits exceptions in import tariffs

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Exceptions are possible in the matter of introducing tariffs for imported products, US President Donald Trump said.

"There could be an exception. At some point, we will see somebody does something exceptional for us. That's always possible," the US President said.

The baseline tariff rate will be 10% at the least and the figure will be much higher for certain countries, from 40% to 60%, Trump noted. "We have four or five other deals coming immediately," he added.

On Thursday, the United States and the United Kingdom concluded a new trade agreement. It became the first one in the series of trade deals, where negotiations are underway with the US administration.