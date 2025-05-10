{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump admits exceptions in import tariffs

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Exceptions are possible in the matter of introducing tariffs for imported products, US President Donald Trump said.

"There could be an exception. At some point, we will see somebody does something exceptional for us. That's always possible," the US President said.

The baseline tariff rate will be 10% at the least and the figure will be much higher for certain countries, from 40% to 60%, Trump noted. "We have four or five other deals coming immediately," he added.

On Thursday, the United States and the United Kingdom concluded a new trade agreement. It became the first one in the series of trade deals, where negotiations are underway with the US administration.

United StatesDonald Trump
Pakistan starts military operation against India - Geo TV
The Pakistani military are engaging multiple strategic targets across India
Read more
Russia thankful to Trump for efforts on peaceful settlement in Ukraine — Kremlin
"We are ready to welcome any country’s efforts," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
European leaders going to Kiev for talks — DPA
The politicians together with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk plan to meet Vladimir Zelensky on Saturday, the news agency said
Read more
Vucic says meeting with Xi Jinping set to reinforce ‘ironclad’ partnership
The two presidents met in Moscow on the sidelines of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany
Read more
Peskov calls Vucic, Fico visit to Moscow act of heroism
"A genuine act of heroism, because to so decisively demonstrate sovereign will in paying tribute to the memory of Victory Day, despite the blatant and frenzied pressure, is certainly worthy of the highest praise," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Romania’s Constitutional Court certifies outcome of first round of presidential election
The court’s decision formally opens the way to campaigning for the next round
Read more
Many world leaders traveled to Moscow for Victory Day defying pressure, Kremlin says
According to the Dennik news website, the Slovak prime minister's plane flew to Moscow on a longer, southern route because Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania denied the plane access to their airspace
Read more
Putin speaks with North Korean military officers following Red Square parade
On April 26, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, praised the role of servicemen from North Korea in the liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces
Read more
North Korea holds missile-launch drills supervised by leader Kim Jong-un
KCNA stated that "Mobilized in the drill were 600 mm multi-layer rocket system and tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11-Ka"
Read more
Trump says China tariffs could go down to 80%
In a separate post, the US President said, "China should open up its market to USA - would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don’t work anymore!!!"
Read more
Europe delaying peace in Ukraine due to fear of bearing responsibility for mistakes
Statements of Europeans that Kiev can win on the battlefield and the time for truce has not yet come are only protracting the conflict in Ukraine, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Kiev is the only obstacle to ceasefire — Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman
Earlier, Kellogg alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attitude is the only obstacle to a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Importance of UN is now growing again — Putin
The Russian leader underscored the necessity of bolstering the UN’s central role in international affairs
Read more
Discussion of 30-day ceasefire impossible without nuances taken into account — Kremlin
When the issue of ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump’s administration, it was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin "with a proviso that there are many nuances around the idea of ceasefire, without finding answers to which it is very difficult to speak about it in detail", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Drone attack on Belgorod administration shows how Ukraine observes ceasefire — Kremlin
A drone attack was carried out at the building of the Belgorod Region by the Ukrainian forces early on May 9
Read more
Slovakia ready to use right of veto on ban on energy supplies from Russia — Fico
"If it is required for all 27 members to agree to it we will use the right of veto on the ban on import of all types of energy resources," he said
Read more
Ukraine’s issue raised at Putin’s meeting with Lula da Silva — Kremlin
Meanwhile the issue was not mentioned at the talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
China’s trade with Russia drops by 7.5% in January-April to $71.12 billion
Import of Russian goods to China dropped by 9.1%
Read more
Russia will do everything for restoration of ties with Slovakia — Putin
In turn, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia is interested in pragmatic cooperation with Russia
Read more
Venezuela looking at manufacturing Russian cars — top diplomat
According to Yvan Gil Pinto, countries are already negotiating potential industrial cooperation
Read more
Putin wraps up Friday’s diplomatic marathon with meeting with President of Uzbekistan
The diplomatic marathon in the Kremlin is running for three days in a row thus far and will continue tomorrow
Read more
Indian border guards report elimination of seven terrorists at Pakistan border
According to Indian border authorities, a large group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate Indian territory with the support of Pakistani paramilitary units
Read more
MCV sales in Russia plummeted by 50% in April 2025
Sales in January-April 2025 declined by 36% to 4,400 units
Read more
EU uses threats over Vucic’s visit to Moscow as it attacks Serbia’s sovereignty — envoy
Serbia’s cooperation with Russia is developing thanks to the Serbian side’s fundamental refusal to join Western sanctions against Moscow, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko noted
Read more
Responsibility for history, common interests: Russian-Chinese talks highlights
Russia and the People's Republic of China consider their common mission to be the responsibility for preserving the historical memory of World War II, as well as maintaining global strategic stability
Read more
Coalition of countries willing to help Ukraine to hold meeting on May 10
Some of its members will participate remotely, French President Emmanuel Macron said
Read more
Fico thanks Putin for possibility of holding bilateral talks with global leaders in Moscow
"I think that those who are trying to hold you in your plans saw once again that they would better not do it as you reach your goals in any case," Russian president noted
Read more
Lula da Silva says he intends to discuss ties in military, space fields with Putin
Brazil intends to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia, with culture, science and technologies being prior areas for the republic, the Brazilian President said
Read more
Issue of Russian gas supplies to Serbia critical for republic — Vucic
"We cooperate in various fields, but I think that we can boost and strengthen this cooperation in all fields," Serbiand leader said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Press review: 29 leaders to attend Moscow V-Day Parade as EU backs Russian gas ban by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 7th
Read more
Ukrainians living aboard must return home to register with military recruitment office
General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since, with the authorities doing everything possible so that draft-age men cannot evade military service
Read more
Roscosmos cosmonauts congratulate Russians on Victory Day from orbital outpost
Alexey Zubritsky (a TASS special reporter in space) pointed out that the ISS "is a bright example of how citizens of various countries can together create something truly important and useful for the entire humankind"
Read more
Things for Kiev ‘not going so well’ on battlefield — US Vice President Vance
"The Ukrainians would like to do a ceasefire", he said
Read more
Houthis say they struck Israel’s Ben-Gurion airport with hypersonic missile
The attack, Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the group, said, caused the airport to suspend operations for about an hour
Read more
Merz expects 'serious talks' on Ukraine after weekend
According to Mertz, his conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday made him expect the US to increase "pressure on Russia" and believe that "following this weekend there will be a phase during which serious negotiations could take place"
Read more
Iran tells US it doesn’t want nuclear weapon — Witkoff
Iranians "cannot have a bomb and they have said they do not want a bomb," US special envoy said
Read more
Poland, France sign new friendship treaty
According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the agreement, which includes mutual security guarantees, will serve to strengthen European stability
Read more
Kremlin says necessary to clarify what Merz means when speaking about ceasefire in Ukraine
German chancellor said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend
Read more
Much in Ukraine to depend on outcome of ceasefire — Kremlin aide
Russia has ceased all hostilities for the duration of the truce announced by President Vladimir Putin in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8
Read more
Press review: Why Iran admitted its plane crash guilt and Moscow awaits Libyan rivals
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, January 13
Read more
Kremlin aide says Putin, Trump exchanged Victory Day congratulations via aides
Asked what words the leaders used, Yury Ushakov replied, "Warm words, mutual congratulations on the shared holiday, the great holiday"
Read more
Russia, China make progress in talks on Power of Siberia 2 pipeline — Novak
"Orders have been given to expedite the process of finalizing the terms of the contract," the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
Russian forces liberate settlement of Troitskoye in DPR before start of ceasefire
In addition, they hit the troops of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a marine brigade and a National Guard brigade
Read more
Russia-China relations reach highest level in history — Putin
According to the Russian President, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China are based on the unwavering principles of "equality, mutual assistance and support and unbreakable friendship between our countries and peoples"
Read more
Lula da Silva thanks Putin for special reception on occasion of Victory Day
The Brazilian President added that his visit to Russia after 15 years means the two countries’ return to joint plans within the framework of bilateral relations
Read more
Moscow won’t react to EU plans to set up tribunal against Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Reuters earlier reported that ministers from almost 20 European nations backed setting up a tribunal under the auspices of the Council of Europe to "prosecute" senior Russian officials
Read more
Republika Srpska to count on Russia’s support in protecting its interests — Dodik
The President of Republika Srpska has arrived in Moscow to participate in the ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, having called his visit a great honor
Read more
Hungarian PM’s office rules out his trip to Moscow for 80th anniversary of Victory
Gergely Gulyas was commenting on the decision of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to go to the Russian capital to celebrate the anniversary of Victory at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, Egypt hits record $9 bln in 2024 — Putin
The Russian President called Egypt one of Russia’s key partners in Africa
Read more
Russia to ban import, transit of fish products from several EU enterprises from May 12
According to the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, the ban applies to two enterprises from Estonia, two from Denmark, and one from France
Read more
Putin to meet foreign leaders, hold press conference
The Russian leader will meet President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, leader of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore, President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba and head of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev
Read more
Putin holds meeting with Egyptian president in Kremlin
Their latest personal meeting took place in Kazan in October when el-Sisi attended the BRICS summit
Read more
Special military operation in Ukraine significantly affected global power balance — Shoigu
The primary threats to the security of Russia have been identified as attempts to undermine its state sovereignty, Secretary of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Hungary expels two Ukrainian spies — minister
The move represents the country’s response to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine that said it arrested two agents of the Hungarian military intelligence service in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Putin certain about Russia-Vatican dialogue based on Christian values — Kremlin
The Russian president extended his best wishes to Pope Leo XIV, expressing hope for his success in fulfilling the "high mission entrusted to him," along with wishes for good health and well-being
Read more
Russian troops strictly observing ceasefire — top brass
The Ukrainian army made four attempts to break through Russia’s state border during the truce, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin, foreign leaders lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier at Kremlin wall
Before that, Putin as the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces reviewed the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Read more
Putin highly commends Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Responding to a relevant question from journalists, the head of state smiled and gave a thumb up sign
Read more
Putin highlights steady development of relations with Brazil
The Russian President pointed out that the two countries actively cooperate on the international stage - within the frameworks of the United Nations, BRICS, and the Group of Twenty
Read more
Trump says time for decisions on Ukrainian reconciliation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called for resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the need to take Russia’s interests into account when addressing the root causes of the crisis
Read more
RUSADA reports 34 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations over past month
The agency reported earlier that RUSADA’s inspectors unveiled 282 and 242 cases of violations by national athletes over the ‘availability for testing’ rule in 2024 and 2023 respectively
Read more
All of Russia supports the participants of special military operation — Putin
Russia has been and will remain an unyielding barrier to the proponents of Nazism, Russophobia, and antisemitism, Putin said
Read more
Russia issues protest to Estonian diplomat over vandalism at military cemetery
"The Russian side firmly rejects the hypocritical explanations of the Estonian side," the statement said
Read more
Pope Leo XIV formal inauguration will take place on May 18
According to preliminary data, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the Vatican Press Office received more than 4,000 accreditation requests
Read more
Hegseth cancels visit to Israel — report
According to the report, the secretary of defense was expected to travel to Israel on May 12 to meet his local counterpart Israel Katz and the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Read more
Israel to have presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow — acting envoy
"We are the only non-CIS country that holds a veterans' parade and where the Immortal Regiment passes. So, for us, this is clear-cut," Ben Zvi replied
Read more
29 foreign leaders to attend Victory Parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the list includes Brazil, Serbia, Slovakia and China
Read more
Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The parade began with a march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square
Read more
Russia will find a way to supply products in case of EU sanctions against its gas
Earlier, the European Commission unveiled initiatives to fully reject supplies of Russian gas
Read more
Gazprom meets China halfway, providing gas supplies beyond contract — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that the launch of the Far Eastern pipeline route scheduled for 2027 will increase Russian gas exports by another 10 billion cubic meters
Read more
Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine
Read more
Vucic thanks Putin for wonderful parade, expresses hope to meet Russian leader in Serbia
Serbian President also thanked the Russian leader for his personal contribution to the development of the relations between the two countries and his support of the Balkan state’s territorial integrity
Read more
Iranian ambassador says will attend VE-Day parade in Moscow
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that foreign leaders, not only from the CIS countries, would be invited to Moscow to attend the festivities for the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
Read more
Issue of gas supplies to Europe raised at Russia-US talks — Kremlin aide
"We raise the issue [of gas supplies to Europe]," Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said when asked a respective question
Read more
Press review: Russia may mediate India-Pakistan standoff as Trump eyes defense surge
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 6th
Read more
NATO’s attempts to expand in Asia harmful to peace in region — Russian-Chinese statement
The two nations also deem unacceptable the formation of anti-Russian and anti-Chinese military alliances that include nuclear elements, the deployment of nuclear weapons under the pretext of "extended deterrence," and the placement of missile defense systems and ground-based medium-and short-range missiles that threaten strategic stabilit
Read more
Russia, Brazil agree to resume work of high-level cooperation commission
Brazil’s leadership is committed to peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and it is ready to invest effort for ending hostilities, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted
Read more
Putin asks Vucic to appoint Serbian co-chair in intergovernmental commission
"Our mutual trade performance is far from being optimal, unfortunately. Moreover, there is a certain downturn, and we surely need to think about ways to cope with this trend," Russian leader said
Read more
As a serious person, Pope Leo XIV gives hope for dialogue — ex-Russian envoy to Holy See
According to Alexander Avdeyev, US Catholics divide into two camps - supporters of the course pursued by Pope Francis and a very conservative camp of those who always criticized the late pontiff
Read more
Poland to restore air service with Russia, other countries
Besides Russia, China, Gabon, Singapore, Serbia, and Sao Tome and Principe will also be removed from the black list
Read more
Russia expects dialogue with Vatican to further develop with election of Pope Leo XIV
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also emphasized that Russia values its constructive engagement with the Vatican on a number of humanitarian issues in the context of the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Russia, China believe that Golden Dome program is destabilizing
It envisages the creation of an unconstrained, global and multi-tier missile defense system providing protection against any missile threats, including all types of missiles of adversaries equal or similar in strength
Read more
El-Sisi, Putin discuss potential increase in tourist flow from Russia to Egypt
The two leaders also agreed "to continue bilateral coordination" between Cairo and Moscow, including within the framework of BRICS
Read more
Relations between Moscow, Cairo of strategic nature — Egyptian president
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also expressed that the 15th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission will be successful
Read more
Russian diplomat sees no chance of extending New START unless US overhauls policies
The New START limited the number of intercontinental ballistic and some other missiles and nuclear warheads for Russia and the US
Read more
Estonia bans Slovak prime minister’s plane from flying in its airspace
As a result, Robert Fico will not arrive in Moscow in time to attend events planned for the evening of May 8
Read more
Iran’s foreign minister confirms talks with US in Oman on May 11
According to Abbas Araghchi, the exact time and place of the talks will be determined by the host country
Read more
Putin emphasizes crucial importance of solidarity in pursuing common goals
Such solidarity and courage in achieving a shared goal, he noted, serve as an example of enduring value
Read more
Iran agrees to hold nuclear talks with US in Oman on May 11 — Tasnim
The third round of dialogue between the United States and Iran ended on April 26 in Muscat
Read more
EU transfers 1 billion euros to Ukraine from profits raised from seized Russian assets
European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis noted that under the 45 bln euros G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration initiative, Ukraine has already received 6 billion euros this year
Read more
Russian Ambassador to UK calls London’s new sanctions against Moscow powerless
Kelin added that London deliberately selects "symbolic dates - aligned with a general summit, a general gathering of Western countries, or now May 9"
Read more
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Read more
Turkey’s Foreign Minister told about attempt to poison him
Hakan Fidan said that It was a heavy poisoning by arsenic and mercury, It occurred four - five years ago
Read more
Era of ‘false narratives’ coming to end — Dmitriev
"Truth forces its way to the outside," special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said
Read more
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Military parades have been held on Moscow’s Red Square since 1995 accompanied by the passage of heavy military hardware since 2008
Read more
Poland, France set to sign treaty containing mutual security guarantees — Tusk
The Polish Prime Minister also confirmed speculation that the treaty would lay the groundwork for France to provide its nuclear shield for Warsaw
Read more
El-Sisi, Putin urge to stabilize situation in Gaza Strip — Egyptian president’s office
"It is necessary to finally solve the Palestinian issue through creation an independent State of Palestine within the borders of 1967," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said
Read more
India made series of strikes against Pakistan’s air force bases — Geo TV
"Wait for our answer," Pakistan's Director General of Inter Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry said
Read more
Trump says no meeting scheduled with Putin in Saudi Arabia
According to the US President, sides are "having very good conversations"
Read more
Gazprom supplies gas to Serbia, even adds volumes upon request — Putin
The reliability of supplies creates conditions for stable economic activities in Serbia," the president added
Read more
Foreign ministers of 20 EU countries endorse creation of anti-Russia ‘tribunal’
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxemburg Xavier Bettel said that the structure would sit in Luxemburg
Read more