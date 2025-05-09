Russia, Brazil agree to resume work of high-level cooperation commission

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Brazil and Russia have agreed to resume the work of a high-level bilateral commission on cooperation, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said following the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"We agreed to resume [the work] of the Brazilian-Russian high-level commission on cooperation, which was an example of a high-level strategic dialogue between the countries," he wrote on X. The meetings of the commission have not been held since 2015, the president added.

Brazil’s leadership is committed to peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and it is ready to invest effort for ending hostilities, Lula da Silva noted.

"I reiterated Brazil’s commitment for peace and readiness together with China and a group of friendly countries to facilitate settlement [in Ukraine]," he said.