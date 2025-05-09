Turkey’s Foreign Minister told about attempt to poison him

ANKARA, May 10. /TASS/. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that an attempt to poison him with arsenic and mercury was made about five years ago.

"It was a heavy poisoning by arsenic and mercury. The poisoning took place somewhere, and then it was discovered as a result of analyses. It occurred four - five years ago," Fidan said on the air with 24TV television.

The minister did not tell who could make the poisoning attempt. "Enemies exist not merely inside, but also outside," he noted.

Fidan became the foreign minister in 2023. He headed the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey before.