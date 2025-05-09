Lula da Silva says he intends to discuss ties in military, space fields with Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that he intends to discuss the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of defense and space with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The heads of the two states are conducting negotiations in Moscow.

"We are interested in discussing cooperation in the military field and [in exploration of] space," the leader of the South American republic said.

Brazil intends to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia, with culture, science and technologies being prior areas for the republic, he said. "My visit is focused on strengthening strategic partnership. Brazil is interested in extension of political, cultural and trade ties. We are also interested in developing relations in the technological field and science," he said.

Bilateral trade already stands at around $12.5 bln, with the sides having every possibility to boost it, the president added. "We see very huge growth potential," he said.