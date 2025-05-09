Lula da Silva thanks Putin for special reception on occasion of Victory Day

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin thanked the Russian side for special reception on the occasion of the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

"First of all, I would like to thank you for special reception of me and my delegation during this visit dedicated to paying tribute to heroes of the [Great] Patriotic War," he said.

Lula da Silva added that his visit to Russia after 15 years means the two countries’ return to joint plans within the framework of bilateral relations.

"I would like to note that my visit after 15 years means a return to plans that we have been implementing all those years," he said.

In 2010, during Lula da Silva’s visit to Russia following the talks with Dmitry Medvedev, who was then Russian President, a set of documents was signed, including a plan of action on strategic partnership between Russia and Brazil, agreements on cooperation on ensuring international information security and protection of intellectual property.