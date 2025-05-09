Republika Srpska to count on Russia’s support in protecting its interests — Dodik

BELGRADE, May 9. /TASS/. President of Republika Srpska, part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik said after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Bosnian Serbs may count on Russia’s support in protecting the Dayton Agreement.

"After today’s grand parade of the Russian army in Moscow, I spoke with President Vladimir Putin about the fraternal cooperation between the Russian and Serbian peoples. Republika Srpska may count on support by Russia and President Putin in protecting the Dayton Agreement," he wrote on the X social network.

Dodik has arrived in Moscow to participate in the ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, having called his visit a great honor.