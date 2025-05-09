Hegseth cancels visit to Israel — report

TEL AVIV, May 9. /TASS/. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth canceled his visit to Israel that was scheduled for early next week, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

On May 3, Axios reported, citing Israeli officials, that Hegseth was planning to visit Israel ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East. According to the report, the secretary of defense was expected to travel to Israel on May 12 to meet his local counterpart Israel Katz and the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The White House earlier said Trump will be traveling to the Middle East from May 13 and 16, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.