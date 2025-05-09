China-EU trade turnover remained flat year-on-year in January-April

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and the European Union in the January-April period remained at last year’s level, totaling $247.26 bln, according to a report published by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the agency, Chinese exports to the EU during the reporting period rose by 4.9% to $168.8 bln. In contrast, imports of European goods to China fell by 9.2%, amounting to $78.46 bln.

China’s trade surplus with European countries reached $90.34 bln over the four-month period, marking a 21.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In April alone, trade turnover between China and the EU totaled $66.75 bln, up 3.3% from March. Chinese exports rose by 8.5% to $46.71 bln, while imports of goods from the EU declined by 7% to $20.04 bln.

The European Union, along with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russia, and the United States, remains one of China’s key foreign trade partners. In 2023, China-EU trade turnover declined by 7.1%, while in 2024, it grew by 0.4% to $785.82 bln.