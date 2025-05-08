US, Europe to work jointly to resolve Ukrainian conflict and establish peace — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. The United States will work jointly with Europe to establish a durable ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine that will lead to a peace deal, US President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social media.

"Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP," Trump stated. "I do, and the United States of America does, also."

"As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement," he continued.

"It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed," Trump added.