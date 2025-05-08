Pakistan attacks military bases in Jammu & Kashmir — India’s defense HQ

NEW DELHI, May 9. /TASS/. Pakistan attacked military stations in Jammu and Kashmir in northern India, using missiles and drones, the headquarters of India's Integrated Defense Staff (HQ IDS) reported.

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones," the HQ IDS posted on X. "No losses," the HQ added, saying that the threat had been neutralized.

The Indian Defense Ministry, too, confirmed this information, reiterating India’s commitment to defend its sovereignty.

Border areas in India have reported explosions, flashes in the sky, and the sound of air raid sirens. Several localities have been cut off electricity for security reasons.

In the small hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir where terrorists were based. According to NDTV sources, more than 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 were injured. According to the Pakistani Armed Forces, 26 people were killed and 46 suffered injuries. Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and carried out counterattacks. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that 16 civilians had been killed and 59 suffered injuries in Jammu and Kashmir in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani military.