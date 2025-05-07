Laos leader to skip Victory Day celebrations in Moscow because of COVID

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith had to cancel his visit to Moscow on May 9 due to a serious novel coronavirus infection, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The Laotian [president] will skip it because of an illness: he has a serious coronavirus infection. The foreign minister will come instead," the Kremlin official said in a video posted by the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

Sisoulith was among the 29 state leaders expected in Moscow on Victory Day. At present, 27 foreign leaders are expected as guests in the Russian capital.