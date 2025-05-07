Polish lawmaker claims his country sent troops to Ukraine — portal

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Roman Fritz, a member of Poland’s parliament, said in his address to fellow lawmakers that a Polish military group has already been sent to Ukraine, the onet.pl news portal reported.

"Despite the latest statements by Deputy Prime Minister [and Defense Minister Wladyslaw] Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Polish armed forces have already sent its troops to Ukraine," the portal quoted him as saying.

Fritz demanded to suspend the ongoing parliament meeting, so that the deputy prime minister "could give a full account and reveal the truth."

In early May, Roman Fritz has already accused the Defense Minister of "not informing the members of the parliament about the process of creating the Polish intervention force."

Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz rejected the reports.

"You are referring to a document that has no relation to any operation in Ukraine, because there simply is none," he said, dismissing the lawmaker’s remarks as "lies."

The Polish government strongly denied the possibility of deploying troops in Ukraine on many occasions in the past. In April, 56% of citizens opposed the idea of sending Polish troops to the country.