Mediators insist that US rather than Israel controls aid delivery to Gaza — media outlet

CAIRO, May 7. /TASS/. Qatari and Egyptian mediators in the negotiation process between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas insist that US representatives, instead of Israeli, should control the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid sent to the enclave, the Maan news agency reported.

Arab mediators "informed the United States that they refuse [the proposal] to transfer responsibility to Israel for the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza," the news agency said. The consultations are now centered on "allowing the US to control the entry of humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip and their distribution within the enclave."

The Egyptian and Qatari representatives will reflect this position in a new proposal for the supply of food and essential goods to the people of Gaza which will be presented in the coming hours, the media outlet said.

According to the news agency, the proposal includes the opening of several humanitarian corridors for the delivery of aid to the enclave and the establishment of special centers for its distribution.

Earlier, Egypt and Qatar issued a joint statement affirming their ongoing mediation efforts to address a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Cairo and Doha said their efforts are closely coordinated with the United States to reach an agreement that ensures civilian protection and resolves the humanitarian tragedy.

On Tuesday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that humanitarian aid centers and markets in the Gaza Strip have run out of food supplies. According to the organization, the food situation in Gaza has reached its worst level over the past 19 months, as essential food supplies have run out in both markets and distribution hubs. "The population [of the Palestinian enclave] is facing a severe risk of famine. More than a million refugees and displaced people are unable to meet even the most basic daily food requirements," the organization reported.

On March 2, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the halt of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the closure of all checkpoints. According to the Israeli authorities, this was done after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff concerning the extension of the ceasefire in the enclave.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed operations in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes and breaking the ceasefire established in January this year.