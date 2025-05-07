Houthis vow to continue attacks on Israeli ships, despite truce with US

DUBAI, May 7. /TASS/. A ceasefire agreement between the United States and the Yemeni Houthis does not extend to the actions of the rebels against Israel, so they will continue to target Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, official representative of the Ansar Allah movement Muhammad Abdel Salam said.

"The agreement between Sanaa and Washington provides for the cessation of American aggression against Yemen. We will continue to strike Israeli ships until aid reaches Gaza," Abdel Salam said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the Houthis had agreed to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which is why American forces would no longer carry out strikes on rebel targets in Yemen. According to Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, the agreement assumes that the Houthis will cease assaults on vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including American ones.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Ansar Allah Supreme Political Council, said that the rebels "will not abandon their support for Gaza" and will continue to launch attacks on Israeli territory in solidarity with the Palestinians. He also urged Israeli residents to "remain in shelters or return to their homeland without delay."