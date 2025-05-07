Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summons India's charge d’affaires

ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. India's charge d'affaires was summoned to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry to receive the protest of the republic's authorities over the 'unprovoked Indian strikes' early on May 7, the ministry's press office said in a statement.

"The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. These strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that "India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations."

"Pakistan firmly rejected India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct. The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability," the foreign ministry said.

As India’s Defense Ministry stated earlier, the Indian Armed Forces launched a military operation codenamed Sindoor overnight to May 7 and delivered strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan. The strikes were delivered at the sites "from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the ministry said in a statement.

As India’s Defense Ministry said, "these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif warned that his country reserved the right to respond forcefully to India’s aggression. Pakistan's army said it brought down five Indian fighter jets.