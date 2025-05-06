Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 63 over past 24 hours

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. The number of people killed in Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours has risen to 63, according to the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera.

According to the report, at least 63 Palestinians were killed and "dozens more were wounded" in Monday’s strikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces against the Gaza Strip. The network noted that several areas of the enclave were subjected to heavy bombardments and artillery shelling over the past 24 hours, including refugee camps in the central part of the Strip - specifically in Nuseirat and Al-Shujaiya - as well as the southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip, launching extensive strikes and effectively ending the ceasefire that had been in place since January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the action by citing the refusal of the radical Palestinian group Hamas to accept proposals put forward during negotiations mediated by intermediaries and US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The stated objective of the operation is the release of all hostages. The militants, in turn, placed responsibility for the resumption of hostilities on Israel and the United States.