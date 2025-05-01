Iran remains committed to resolving differences with US through negotiations — minister

DUBAI, May 1. /TASS/. Iran remains committed to resolving disagreements over its nuclear program through diplomatic negotiations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic Abbas Araghchi said in response to the postponement of the next round of US-Iran talks.

"Together with Omani and US interlocutors, we have decided to postpone the 4th round of talks for logistical and technical reasons. On Iran's part, there is no change in our determination to secure a negotiated solution. In fact, we are more determined than ever to achieve a just and balanced deal: guaranteeing an end to sanctions, and creating confidence that Iran's nuclear program will forever remain peaceful while ensuring that Iranian rights are fully respected," the minister wrote on his account on the social media platform X.

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said during earlier a regular press briefing that the timing and location of the next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran have not yet been determined but Washington hopes the talks will take place in the near future.