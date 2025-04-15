Frost in Turkey to lead to decline of fruits, vegetables exports to Russia — expert

ANKARA, April 15. /TASS/. A cold snap in Turkey hit up to 80% of the future grape harvest and 50% of the future harvest of apricots, apples and sweet cherry, Professor of the Konya University Haluk Gedikoglu told TASS.

"The frost in Turkey led to the loss of about 80% of the grapes harvest and 50% of the apricots, apples and sweet cherry harvest. Therefore, there will be a serious loss of fruits and vegetables production in Turkey. Exports of fruits and vegetables to Russia are also expected to decline" the professor said.

Data of planted areas affected by the frost were received from farmers and the figures reflect the situation in average across the whole country, Gedikoglu added. Konya is one of the main agricultural regions in Turkey.