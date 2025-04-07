UN heads call for putting Gaza ceasefire back into effect

UN, April 7. /TASS/. The heads of some UN agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), have called on world leaders to take decisive action to resume the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza now in its second month, we appeal to world leaders to act - firmly, urgently and decisively - to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld. Protect civilians, facilitate aid, release hostages - renew a ceasefire," they urged.

The statement said that during the two months of the truce, it was possible to arrange aid supplies to almost all corners of the Gaza Strip, but now the supplies of food and necessary items have dwindled to extremely low levels.

On March 18, Israel broke the ceasefire established in January, launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the move by saying that Hamas was ignoring proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. It said the purpose of the operation was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.