Democratic Republic of Congo closes border with Rwanda near Goma — agency

PRETORIA, January 27. /TASS/. Officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have closed the border with Rwanda near the city of Goma in the country’s eastern region, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports, citing European consular workers accredited in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"The border is closed," one of the sources said, adding: "No one can go in or out [of Goma] except for several United Nations workers and their families, who were evacuated on Monday morning." According to the source, militants from the March 23 Movement (M23) are stationed in Goma.

The Congolese news website Actualite reports that Goma has descended into disorder; shops and homes are being plundered. Fires are raging across the city. Over 3,000 prisoners escaped from the city jail, AFP notes. The city saw an inflow of refugees in the past two days, many of whom crossed the border into Rwanda. Fighting is underway on the outskirts of Goma.

Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province, is located on the border with Rwanda. The city's population stands at about two million. The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo blames Rwanda for providing military support to insurgent forces.

M23 fighters seized Goma in November 2012, maintaining control of the city for nearly two weeks. However, strong international pressure eventually made them withdraw from the city.