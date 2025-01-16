New wave of migrants may storm Europe due to Trump’s policies — FT

LONDON, January 16. /TASS/. The toughening of immigration laws by the new US administration, including deportations of millions of people residing in the country illegally, may result in a new surge of migration to Europe, the Financial Times said, citing the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

According to its annual forecast, made available to the newspaper, residents of Latin American countries will make up a significant share of migrants to the European Union. The report noted that there is already a large share of Latin Americans among those applying for asylum in the EU. That said, many of them do not need a visa to enter the EU.

Last year, about 60,000 Venezuelan and 44,000 Colombian citizens submitted asylum applications to the EU. These countries are in the top five in terms of those wishing to obtain asylum. It is noted that the majority of them entered through Spain.

The number of those wishing to settle in Europe may substantially increase after the new US administration introduces tough immigration laws, ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger told the newspaper. According to him, it is possible to arrive in Spain without a visa and then relocate to other countries from there.

The Financial Times noted that the Spanish side declined to comment on the matter.

According to Spindelegger, migration issues remain on the EU’s agenda. Member states insist on tougher measures, such as stricter enforcement and pressure on origin and transit countries, leading to more visible measures to curb irregular migration.