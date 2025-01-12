Israeli warplanes launch missile strikes on four neighborhoods in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, January 13. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have attacked ground-based targets near the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon: missiles were launched on suspected military positions and depots of the Hezbollah Shia militia near Dear Ez Zahrani, Al Mayadeen television reported.

Also, airstrikes were delivered on the abandoned settlements of Arab Salim, Roumine and Houmine El Faouqa. There is no information regarding consequences of these raids.

In addition, airstrikes were launched on the village of Janta, near the border with Syria, where Shia logistic bases are located.

On January 10, an Israeli drone attack on a pickup truck belonging to Hezbollah killed five people and wounded four others in the village of Teir Dibba.

Since a 60-day truce took effect on November 27, 2024, the Israeli Air Force has struck hundreds of targets in Lebanon. As 39 people have been killed, local authorities have not specified whether civilians were among them though.

The truce agreement mandates the deployment of Lebanese troops along the southern border with UNIFIL support and the withdrawal of Hezbollah militias beyond the Litani River. In return, Israel is required to pull its troops from southern Lebanon, where they have been conducting a ground operation, within 60 days.