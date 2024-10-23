BRICS countries to oppose unilateral measures not compliant with WTO

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS members agree to take joint measures to oppose unilateral protectionist measures not compliant with provisions of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Kazan Declaration of the BRICS Summit indicates.

" We highlight that secure, resilient, stable, effective and open supply chains are crucial for sustainable development. Acknowledging the role of the BRICS Members as the world largest producers of natural resources, we underscore the importance of strengthening cooperation of the BRICS Members across the entire value chain and agree to take joint actions with the aim to oppose unilateral protectionist measures that are inconsistent with the existing WTO provisions," the document indicates.

"We reiterate the decision under the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025 to take actions to support the necessary WTO reform to enhance the WTO’s resilience, authority and efficacy, and promote development and inclusivity," BRICS members added.