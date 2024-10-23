BRICS countries to strengthen cooperation in science and culture — Kazan Declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries intend to strengthen ties in education, science, culture, information and communication in light of contemporary challenges and transformations, the Kazan Declaration of the 16th BRICS Summit stated.

"We stress our commitment to enhancing international cooperation in education, science, culture, communication, and information in view of the complexity of contemporary challenges and transformations and in this regard, we note the relevance of the principles set forth in the UNESCO Constitution and its mandate," the document stated.

The declaration also emphasizes "the importance of strengthening BRICS cooperation in the fields of culture and the preservation of cultural heritage."