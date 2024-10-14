Iran suspends Oman-mediated indirect talks with US — top Iranian diplomat

DUBAI, October 14. /TASS/. Tehran has suspended the Oman-brokered negotiating process with the United States amid today's not-so-simple situation in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The Muscat process has been suspended due to the unique circumstances in the region. Today, we don’t see any basis for talks. As soon as we manage to overcome the current crisis, we will decide whether to resume this work or not," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying during a visit to Muscat.

The top Iranian diplomat lauded Oman’s important role in the Middle East as a mediator in conflict settlement efforts and as a go-between in relations between Tehran and Washington.

The latest round of indirect talks between the United States and Oman was held in Oman in May. The US news portal Axios reported on May 18, citing sources, that the talks had focused on efforts to prevent another escalation in the Middle East. The consultations also addressed the United States’ concerns about Tehran’s nuclear program.