Israeli aircraft target 45 Hamas facilities in Gaza in past day, army says

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes on about 45 facilities of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the army said.

The attacks particularly targeted military infrastructure facilities and armed groups.

Israeli ground troops also continue their operations in the enclave. They eliminated dozens of militants, while locating weapons, including grenades and AK-47 rifles, and dismantling infrastructure sites and rocket launchers ready to fire toward Israeli territory, the army added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. Hostilities in Gaza continue to this day.