14 Arabs killed, 50 injured in Gaza over past day — health ministry

BEIRUT, October 4. /TASS/. At least 14 people have been killed and 50 others injured as a result of the Israeli Defense Forces strikes over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave reported.

According to it, the death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 "stands at 41,802 with more than 96,844 people being wounded."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.