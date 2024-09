NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump does not rule out a visit to Ukraine at the invitation of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.

Zelensky and Trump held talks in New York’s Trump Tower earlier on Friday. The meeting lasted about an hour.

"You have to come [to Ukraine]," Zelensky said. "I will," Trump responded. However, he did not specify when he planned to make a trip to Ukraine.